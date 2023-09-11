12MP MTR: GOVT TO INTRODUCE NEW STEM CURRICULUM IN PREPARING STUDENTS FOR 4IR

A new science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) curriculum, embedded with digital technologies will be introduced to prepare students to embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

According to the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review (MTR) released by the Ministry of Economy today, efforts would be undertaken to increase the enrolment of students in STEM to improve the curriculum in the country.

“Besides that, training and teaching methods for teachers in critical thinking, creative learning, and problem-solving would be further enhanced to develop skills of students for the future,” it said.

It also stated that efforts to enhance the development of MADANI human capital through the inculcation of Karamah Insaniah among students will be expanded through the teaching and learning methods (PdP) in and outside the classroom.

This will emphasise the aspects of behavioural and self-development in building character among students to produce a generation that manifests resilience and competitiveness.

Meanwhile, the MTR also proposed that a digitalised system be developed to enhance the effectiveness of the vetting process for new programmes offered by public universities, and the effort is expected to address skill mismatch at the source, thus minimising the number of bridging courses.

The system would be integrated with related databases, which include job forecasts, international programme offerings and accredited programmes.

A comprehensive digitalisation plan for public higher education institutions (HEIs) would also be developed, comprising six focus areas namely governance, academic excellence, digital competency, digital infrastructure and infostructure, research and innovation as well as digital acculturalisation.

Apart from that, a framework would be created to harmonise the ecosystem of higher education, by aligning programmes offered by all HEIs with national aspirations, where an extensive stocktaking of programmes offered will be undertaken and this information will be clustered based on national aspirations and niche areas.

Under this framework, public HEIs would be anchoring at least one national priority and complemented by programmes offered in private HEIs, besides outlining a more robust mechanism for assessing programmes offered by private HEIs.

In addition, HEIs would be encouraged to expand social research pertaining to respect, equality, multiculturalism, religious traditions, as well as the history of the nation to foster care and compassion, in line with Malaysia MADANI aspirations.

Those initiatives would enable HEIs to assume a more active role in empowering the community and building a just society.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency