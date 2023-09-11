12MP MTR: GOVT TO INTRODUCE CRIMINOGEMIC PROFILING AND INTEGRITY INSTRUMENTS

The government aims to create profile corruption traits and develop integrity instruments to strengthen and acculturate integrity in public service.

According to the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review (MTR) released by the Ministry of Economy today, a pilot project using criminogenic profiling will be conducted through collaborative efforts between selected agencies and public universities.

“The profiling will determine the corruption tendency of an individual. The outcome of this pilot project will determine the use of criminogenic profiling as one of the tools to profile corruption traits in the public service,” it said.

Furthermore, it said a pilot study will also be conducted to measure the level of integrity in leadership for the purpose of career development using the leadership integrity profile instrument.

“A new anti-corruption plan will also be introduced that serves as a guideline to all public and private institutions on issues related to integrity, governance and corruption.

“In addition, a new legislation on anti-rent-seeking will be explored in promoting transparency and economic efficiency,” it said.

In order to strengthen and acculturate integrity, the government will emphasise enriching human capital in the civil service by streamlining job placement, priming premier leaders, improving the competency of civil servants and increasing the participation of persons with disabilities in public service.

“The concept of leaders-create-leaders will be introduced to ensure an effective transition of leaders in an organisation and will be incorporated in the Key Performance Indicators Monitoring and Assessment System for heads of agencies,” it said.

However, according to the MTR, there will be challenges which need to be addressed namely ambiguity in implementing policy and legislation, limited enforcement capacity, low compliance rate and misconduct and corruption.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency