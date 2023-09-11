12MP MTR: GOVERNMENT TO REDUCE OVERLAPPING ISSUES IN PUBLIC SECTOR

The government will continue to enhance the efficiency of public service by further reviewing and streamlining the structure and functions of ministries and agencies as one of the Big Bold initiatives of governance and institutional framework to reduce overlapping and to clearly define functions of agencies in the public sector.

According to the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review (MTR) released by the Ministry of Economy today, the said overlapping of definitions is one of the ongoing issues and challenges faced by the government.

“Efforts will be undertaken by conducting engagement sessions with relevant ministries and agencies to re-evaluate the existing role and functions,” it said.

In addition, measures will be undertaken to review existing laws and outdated legislation.

The government will also strengthen the roles and functions of agencies responsible for the legislature as well as the management of whistleblower protection.

The governance and institutional framework Big Bold initiatives also emphasised efforts to enhance the role of the Special Task Force on Agency Reform (STAR).

This task force is specifically designed to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of public service delivery in line with aspirations and emphasis on MADANI.

Among the key initiatives planned include expediting the upgrading of dilapidated schools, adoption of cashless payment methods and improving ease of doing business.

The implementation of these measures will unlock significant benefits, such as increased productivity, improved service quality and greater satisfaction of the rakyat.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency