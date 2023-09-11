12MP MTR: FIVE SMART CITIES BY 2025

At least five cities are targeted to be recognised as smart city early adopters by the year 2025 during the remaining 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) period.

According to the 12MP Mid-Term Review (MTR) released by the Ministry of Economy today, measures would be undertaken to accelerate the recognition of smart cities, based on the Sustainable Cities and Communities-Indicators for Smart Cities (MS ISO 37122:2019) standard.

“This effort will enable local authorities to improve service delivery and attract more investment,” it said.

Meanwhile, to strengthen development towards Resilient Cities the adoption of the Environmentally-Friendly Drainage Master Plan (PISMA) will be emphasised to address issues in flood-prone urban areas.

In this regard, the land use planning in state structure plans and local plans will be aligned with PISMA towards improving the drainage system in urban areas to reduce major flood occurrence.

According to the MTR, efforts will be undertaken to address rapid urbanisation and climate change impacts on cities towards accelerating sustainable urban development.

“In the remaining 12MP period, emphasis will also be given to strengthening development towards resilient cities and promoting the well-being of the urban society. These measures will contribute towards better quality of life in cities aligned with the goals of the 2030 Agenda,” it said.

Meanwhile, in order to unlock rural economic potential, suitable land in rural areas would be identified and utilised for community-based modern agricultural activities under the Agro Entrepreneur Initiative (INTAN).

The income of rural farmers will also be increased through additional and large-scale agricultural activities such as planting durian, avocado, and pineapple as well as seeds, fertilizers and advisory services will be provided to support these activities.

The MTR also said incubators for start-ups would be provided with a supportive ecosystem, including mentoring, research and development facilities and shared business.

“The natural landscapes and biodiversity as well as cultural heritage and traditional way of life in rural areas also will be preserved to promote rural tourism.

“The implementation of these initiatives will create more job opportunities and increase the income of rural communities,” it said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency