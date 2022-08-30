10K PhilHealth members in Davao Region avail of KonSulTa package

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) said Saturday that 10,001 beneficiaries in the Davao Region have registered for the “Konsultang Sulit at Tama” (KonSulTa) package to avail of outpatient health services.

With a low turnout of beneficiaries, PhilHealth 11 (Davao Region) public relations officer Johanna Blason reiterated their call to the members to sign up for the package.

The region has 4.9 million PhilHealth members and dependents.

KonSulTa offers comprehensive outpatient health services that include initial and follow-up primary care consultations, and health screening and assessment, as well as access to selected diagnostic services and medicines.

In the Davao region, as of June 2022, about 4.9 million members and their dependents were registered, Blason said.

“We do not have to wait until our health becomes worse. You can avail of PhilHealth services now,” she added.

Meanwhile, Filbert Ryan Sollesta, PhilHealth’s field operations division chief, said the region has 58 accredited public health service providers.

In a press briefing Friday, he said of the number, 55 are from government centers in the region’s provinces while three are from the private centers in this city.

“You really need to register. Just go to the office or go to any accredited KonSulTa providers or centers,” Sollesta urged the PhilHealth members

Source: Philippines News Agency