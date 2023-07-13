1.5K marginalized workers in Tagum City get AICS aid

TAGUM CITY, Davao del Norte - About 1,500 low-income earners in this city received cash assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development's Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program on Thursday. The beneficiaries, consisting of senior citizens, persons with disabilities, solo parents, and marginalized workers, received PHP3,000 each. Senator Christopher Lawrence Go, who witnessed the distribution, reminded the beneficiaries to make use of the amount prudently. 'We hope that you buy food for your family and use the money wisely,' he said. He also distributed bicycles, volleyballs and basketballs, crutches, shoes, mobile tablets, food and grocery packs, vitamins, face masks, and face shields to the beneficiaries. Super Health Center While here, Go also led the groundbreaking of the super health center (SHC) in Barangay La Filipina. The PHP11.5-million health facility is funded by the Department of Health under its health facility enhancement program. In his speech, Go said six SHCs would be established in the province this year. Aside from this city, five other SHCs will be constructed in the cities of Carmen, Panabo, and Samal, and the towns of Little Panay and Talaingod. 'This will provide all basic health services and those that are specialized at the local level, such as the outpatient department, laboratory, X-ray, ultrasound, birthing, diagnostic, and emergency services,' he said. The center will also serve as a medium version of a polyclinic, offering various health services, including laboratory testing, pharmacy, dental care, and minor surgical procedures. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency