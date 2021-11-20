﻿DTI cautions consumers vs. use of uncertified Xmas lights

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Iloilo has reminded consumers to always make sure to buy certified indoor Christmas lights to decorate their houses this holiday season.

“Consumers should understand the risk because it involves electricity. Certified Christmas lights have thick wiring and are not thin. Otherwise, there is a risk that it will be the cause of a fire,” DTI-Iloilo Director Felisa Judith L. Degala said in an interview on Friday.

On Thursday, Degala joined the team that inspected Christmas lights being sold in establishments along Iznart, Ledesma, and Mabini streets in the City Proper area and two big malls to determine whether they comply with the Philippine National Standards.

She said only Christmas lights with the Product Standard (PS) mark and Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) sticker, proof that they are safe and of good quality, should be sold in the market.

During the inspection, Degala noted that retailers are aware of the law when it comes to selling the decoration.

“One significant observation was that our retailers no longer carry many brands. Probably, they only patronize brands that are compliant with the standards,” she added.

She said they also verified if the PS and ICC markings were genuine.

This is done by determining if the information on their ICC certificate and sticker, and the license number of the manufacturer are reflected in the packaging or PS certificate.

The PS mark printed on the boxes of Christmas lights has a picture of a globe with a check and letter Q followed by the license number of the manufacturer.

Degala said to verify if the ICC stickers are genuine, consumers can download on their Android phones an ICC verification application from Playstore that they can use to scan the QR code found on the boxes of Christmas lights.

Upon scanning, information on the lights will appear, matching the information on the box.

“If the information matches, the ICC sticker is genuine,” Degala said.

She recalled that when the application was just new, they were able to discover during one of their inspections that the Christmas lights has an ICC sticker of a different product.

If this happens, she said, charges of violation of the Deceptive Sales Act and Product Standards Law for selling uncertified Christmas lights could be filed against the retailer.

Source: Philippines News Agency