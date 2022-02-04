﻿Bill extending validity of firearms licenses hurdles bicam

The congressional bicameral conference committee on Wednesday approved a measure fixing the validity period of firearm licenses and registration from two years to five to 10 years.

The panel, composed of the House of Representatives and the Senate contingents, approved the report reconciling the disagreeing provisions of House Bill 10610 and Senate Bill 1155, which would fix the validity period of the license to own and possess, registration, and permit to carry firearms outside of residence or place of business.

The panel adopted Section 2 of the House version, which would increase the validity period of firearms licenses from two years to five or 10 years at the option of the licensee, unless sooner revoked or suspended.

Persons who are considered to be in imminent danger by the nature of their profession, occupation, or business shall be exempted from the requirement of a Threat Assessment Certificate.

These include elected incumbent and former officials; and active and retired military and other law enforcement personnel.

Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs chairperson Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa assured that the Philippine National Police would have the authority to draft the implementing rules and regulations to help ensure that the extension is not abused by any licensee.

Source: Philippines News Agency