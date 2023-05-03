ZURICH MALAYSIA CONTRIBUTES OVER RM168,000 IN COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Zurich Malaysia has contributed over RM168,000 in community support across a variety of local organisations, in celebration of Ramadan and the Raya festivities.

With the themes of ‘Embracing Togetherness’, the initiative is a part of Zurich’s ongoing commitment to #CareForWhatMatters, and the contributions reflect Zurich’s efforts in moving beyond words into actionable steps in supporting local communities.

Zurich Malaysia country head Junior Cho said Zurich is always on the lookout for opportunities in giving back to society.

“Caring for what matters sits at the heart and core of what we stand for, and we hope that our contributions can meaningfully provide for and support those in our communities who need it the most.

“Our purpose has, and always remains on creating a brighter future together, and our community support in conjunction with the Raya season this year is a reflection of that,” he said during Zurich Malaysia Raya open house today.

At the event, Zurich also handed over RM60,000 in zakat contributions to Masjid Abdullah Hukum, RM40,000 to the Permata Hatiku charity home and Persatuan Pengajian Al-Quran Anak-anak Pekak, and another RM20,000 being distributed as duit raya to 100 orphans and special needs children from both organisations.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency