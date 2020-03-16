Zubiri tests positive for coronavirus

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri on Monday confirmed that he tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In a statement, Zubiri said it was Health Secretary Francisco Duque III who informed him about the positive test results for Covid-19, noting that his case was asymptomatic or showing no symptoms.

Zubiri was among the several senators who have been in self-quarantine after it was reported that a resource person who attended a recent Senate hearing tested positive for the virus.

“To my dear fellow Filipinos, my Kababayans. It is with sadness that I announce that I am positive for Covid 19. I had a test taken last Friday while on self-quarantine and this afternoon I received a call from Sec. Duque on my condition. My heart sank with what he had said but I’m uplifted with the fact that I am asymptomatic and have no fever or cough nor am I weak or have any headaches,” he said.

“My decision to self-quarantine last Wednesday evening after session was the best decision I made and could have protected my family from contamination. As one of those very early on in the Senate who espoused and advocated for stronger government response on controlling COVID-19, I was very careful in my dealings with people at work in the Senate,” he added.

He noted that he practiced social-distancing, as well as a no-handshake policy, but still acquired the virus.

“This just goes to show how easily this virus is spread and therefore it is best for everyone to stay home and stay clean. As for me I will stay locked in isolation for 10 more days until I get checked once again with hopefully a negative result,” Zubiri said.

“I hope my coming out will show how dangerously infectious this virus is. Sa aking mga Kababayans, makinig po tayo sa mga babala ng gobyerno at wag na po kayo lumabas sa inyong mga tahanan (To my countrymen, let us listen to the warnings of our government and let us not leave our homes),” he added.

There are currently 140 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country including 12 fatalities, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

President Rodrigo Duterte has placed the entire Luzon under “enhanced community” quarantine which requires “strict” home quarantine in all households, the suspension of transportation, the regulation of food and essential health services, and heightened uniformed personnel’s presence to enforce quarantine procedures.

Local government units (LGUs) will be providing food and essential needs to communities who need them.

Source: Philippines News Agency