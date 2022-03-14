﻿Zubiri bats for Bayanihan 3

Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri is batting for Bayanihan 3 to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and the tourism sector affected by the pandemic.

Zubiri, who visited Antique province on Friday, said once reelected, he would sponsor a bill for the release of the Bayanihan 3 in the amount of PHP10 billion to PHP20 billion as capital to restart businesses.

“I will be looking for the source of fund for the Bayanihan 3 after the election,” he said in a press conference.

Zubiri added that he has discussed his plan with Antique Lone District Rep. Loren Legarda, who is eyeing a return to the Senate in the May 2022 polls, so they could both push for its realization.

The fund can be accessed through the Small Business Corp. (SBC), the micro-financing arm of the Department of Trade and Industry, or the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP).

“MSMEs could access the amount zero interest through the SBC or with minimal interest through the LBP,” he said.

Zubiri also met with Antique Governor Rhodora J. Cadiao and other incumbent leaders running for the election under the local coalition Legarda-Cadiao-Denosta (LCD) to present his priority programs.

He assured them he would give priority to Antique in terms of needed infrastructure and other support for tourism, considering that the province still has many tourism potentials to be developed.

