Zoom รายงานผลประกอบการทางการเงินสำหรับไตรมาสแรกของปีงบประมาณ 2022
- รายได้รวมของไตรมาสแรกเท่ากับ 956.2 ล้านดอลลาร์ เพิ่มขึ้น 191% จากช่วงเดียวกันของปีที่แล้ว
- จำนวนลูกค้าที่สร้างรายได้
มากกว่า 100,000 ดอลลาร์ในช่วง 12 เดือนล่าสุด เพิ่มขึ้น 160% จากช่วงเดียวกันของปีที่แล้ว
- ลูกค้าประมาณ 497,000 รายมีพนักงานมากกว่า 10 คน เพิ่มขึ้น 87% จากช่วงเดียวกันของปีที่แล้ว
ซานโฮเซ่, แคลิฟอร์เนีย, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — วันนี้ Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) ได้ประกาศผลประกอบการทางการเงิ
“เราเริ่มต้นปีงบประมาณด้
จุดเด่นทางการเงิ
- รายรับ: รายได้
รวมของไตรมาสแรกคือ 956.2 ล้านดอลลาร์ เพิ่มขึ้น 191% จากช่วงเดียวกันของปีที่แล้ว
- รายได้จากการดำเนินงานและอั
ตรากำไรจากการดำเนินงาน: รายได้ GAAP จากการดำเนินงานในไตรมาสแรกคือ 226.3 ล้านดอลลาร์ เพิ่มขึ้นจาก 23.4 ล้านดอลลาร์ในไตรมาสแรกของปี งบประมาณ 2021 หลังจากผ่านการปรับค่าใช้จ่ายค่ าตอบแทนเป็นหุ้นและภาษีเงินเดื อนที่เกี่ยวข้อง ค่าใช้จ่ายที่เกี่ยวข้องกั บการเข้าถือสิทธิ์และการชำระค่ าการดำเนินคดี รายได้สุทธิ Non-GAAP จากการดำเนินงานสำหรั บไตรมาสแรกคือ 400.9 ล้านดอลลาร์ เพิ่มขึ้นจาก 54.6 ล้านดอลลาร์ในไตรมาสแรกของปี งบประมาณ 2021 ในไตรมาสแรกอั ตรากำไรจากการดำเนินงาน GAAP อยู่ที่ 23.7% และ 41.9% สำหรับ Non-GAAP
- รายได้สุทธิและรายได้สุทธิต่อหุ้
น: รายได้สุทธิ GAAP ที่เป็นผลมาจากผู้ถือหุ้นสามั ญในไตรมาสแรกคือ 227.4 ล้านดอลลาร์ หรือ 0.74 ดอลลาร์ต่อหุ้น เพิ่มขึ้นจาก 27.0 ล้านดอลลาร์ หรือ 0.09 ดอลลาร์ต่อหุ้นในไตรมาสแรกของปี งบประมาณ 2021รายได้สุทธิ Non-GAAP สำหรับไตรมาสนี้คือ 402.1 ล้านดอลลาร์หลังผ่านการปรับค่ าใช้จ่ายค่าตอบแทนเป็นหุ้ นและภาษีเงินเดือนที่เกี่ยวข้อง ค่าใช้จ่ายที่เกี่ยวข้องกั บการเข้าถือสิทธิ์และการชำระค่ าการดำเนินคดี รายได้ที่ยังไม่ได้แจกจ่ายอั นเนื่องมาจากหลักทรัพย์ของผู้ถื อครอง รายได้สุทธิต่อหุ้นของ Non-GAAP คือ 1.32 ดอลลาร์ ในไตรมาสแรกของปีงบประมาณ 2021 รายได้สุทธิ Non-GAAP คือ 58.3 ล้านดอลลาร์หรือ 0.20 ดอลลาร์ต่อหุ้น
- เงินสดและหลักทรัพย์ในความต้
องการของตลาด: ยอดรวมเงินสด รายการเทียบเท่าเงินสด และหลักทรัพย์ในความต้ องการของตลาด ไม่รวมเงินสดถูกที่จำกัด ณ วันที่ 30 เมษายน 2021 มีมูลค่า 4.7 พันล้านดอลลาร์
- กระแสเงินสด: เงินสดสุทธิจากกิ
จกรรมการดำเนินงานมีมูลค่า 533.3 ล้านดอลลาร์สำหรับไตรมาสแรกเที ยบกับ 259.0 ล้านดอลลาร์ในไตรมาสแรกของปี งบประมาณ 2021 กระแสเงินสดอิสระซึ่งเป็นเงิ นสดสุทธิที่ได้จากการดำเนิ นงานหักการซื้อทรัพย์สินและอุ ปกรณ์คือ 454.2 ล้านดอลลาร์เทียบกับ 251.7 ล้านดอลลาร์ ในไตรมาสแรกของปีงบประมาณ 2021
ตัวชี้วัดลูกค้า: ตัวขับเคลื่
- ลูกค้าประมาณ 497,000 รายมีพนักงานมากกว่า 10 คน เพิ่มขึ้นประมาณ 87% จากไตรมาสเดียวกันของปี
งบประมาณที่แล้ว
- ลูกค้า 1,999 รายสร้างรายได้มากกว่า 100,000 ดอลลาร์ในช่วง 12 เดือนล่าสุด เพิ่มขึ้นประมาณ 160% จากไตรมาสเดียวกันของปี
งบประมาณที่แล้ว
- อัตราการเพิ่มขึ้นของรายได้
จากลูกค้าที่มีพนักงานมากกว่า 10 คนในช่วง 12 เดือนล่าสุดสูงกว่า 130% ติดต่อกันเป็นไตรมาสที่ 12
การคาดการณ์ทางการเงิน: Zoom คาดคะเนตัวเลขดังต่อไปนี้สำหรั
- ไตรมาสที่สองของปีงบประมาณ 2022: คาดว่ารายได้รวมจะอยู่ระหว่าง 985.0 ล้านดอลลาร์และ 990.0 ล้านดอลลาร์และรายได้ Non-GAAP จากการดำเนินงานจะอยู่ระหว่าง 355.0 ล้านดอลลาร์และ 360.0 ล้านดอลลาร์ กำไรต่อหุ้นปรับลดของ Non-GAAP คาดว่าจะอยู่ระหว่าง 1.14 ถึง 1.15 ดอลลาร์โดยมีค่าถัวเฉลี่ยถ่วงน้ำ
หนักของมูลค่าหุ้น Non-GAAP ที่เรียกชำระแล้วประมาณ 311 ล้านหุ้น
- ปีงบประมาณ 2022 ทั้งปี: คาดว่ารายได้รวมจะอยู่ระหว่าง 3.975 พันล้านดอลลาร์และ 3.990 พันล้านดอลลาร์ รายได้จากการดำเนินงาน Non-GAAP คาดว่าจะอยู่ระหว่าง 1.425 พันล้านดอลลาร์และ 1.440 พันล้านดอลลาร์ กำไรต่อหุ้นปรับลดของ Non-GAAP คาดว่าจะอยู่ระหว่าง 4.56 ถึง 4.61 ดอลลาร์โดยมีค่าถัวเฉลี่ยถ่วงน้ำ
หนักของมูลค่าหุ้น Non-GAAP ที่เรียกชำระแล้วประมาณ 311 ล้านหุ้น
ข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกั
คุณสามารถเข้าชมการนำเสนอข้อมู
การประชุมรายงานผลประกอบของ Zoom Video
Zoom จะจัดการสัมมนาผ่านเว็บไซต์ทาง Zoom Video สำหรับนักลงทุนในวันที่ 1 มิถุนายน 2021 เวลา 14:00 น. เวลามาตรฐานแปซิฟิก / 17:00 น. เขตเวลาตะวันออก เพื่อหารือเกี่ยวกั
เกี่ยวกับ Zoom
Zoom คือสิ่งที่สร้างมาเพื่อคุณ เราช่วยให้คุณแสดงความคิด เชื่อมต่อกับผู้อื่น และต่อยอดไปสู่อนาคตที่ถูกจำกั
ข้อความเชิงคาดการณ์เหตุการณ์
ข่าวประชาสัมพันธ์นี้มีเนื้
การวัดผลทางการเงินแบบ Non-GAAP
ในประชาสัมพันธ์นี้ Zoom ได้ให้ข้อมูลการเงินที่ไม่ได้จั
การวัดผลทางการเงินแบบ Non-GAAP ไม่ได้มีไว้เพื่อนำมาพิ
รายได้จากการดำเนิ
รายได้สุทธิและรายได้สุทธิต่อหุ้
ในการคำนวณรายได้สุทธิต่อหุ้
กระแสเงินสดอิสระ Zoom จำแนกกระแสเงินสดอิสระเป็นเงิ
ตัวชี้วัดลูกค้า
Zoom นิยามลูกค้าเป็นหน่วยงานจัดซื้
Zoom คำนวณอัตราการเพิ่มขึ้
สื่อสัมพันธ์
Colleen Rodriguez
หัวหน้าฝ่ายประชาสัมพันธ์ทั่
press@zoom.us
ข้อมูลติดต่อสำหรับนักลงทุนสั
Tom McCallum
หัวหน้าฝ่ายนักลงทุนสัมพันธ์ของ Zoom
investors@zoom.us
Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
งบดุลรวมอย่างย่อ
(ยังไม่ได้ตรวจสอบ หน่วยเป็นพัน)
|As of
|April 30,
2021
|January 31,
2021
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,557,270
|$
|2,240,303
|Marketable securities
|3,132,309
|2,004,410
|Accounts receivable, net
|366,346
|294,703
|Deferred contract acquisition costs, current
|148,645
|136,630
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|136,326
|116,819
|Total current assets
|5,340,896
|4,792,865
|Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent
|155,295
|157,262
|Property and equipment, net
|192,410
|149,924
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|93,780
|97,649
|Goodwill
|24,340
|24,340
|Other assets, noncurrent
|81,890
|75,953
|Total assets
|$
|5,888,611
|$
|5,297,993
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|8,324
|$
|8,664
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|450,678
|393,018
|Deferred revenue, current
|1,069,334
|858,284
|Total current liabilities
|1,528,336
|1,259,966
|Deferred revenue, noncurrent
|25,089
|25,211
|Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|86,433
|90,415
|Other liabilities, noncurrent
|56,020
|61,634
|Total liabilities
|1,695,878
|1,437,226
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock
|—
|—
|Common stock
|293
|292
|Additional paid-in capital
|3,292,241
|3,187,168
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|200
|839
|Retained earnings
|899,999
|672,468
|Total stockholders’ equity
|4,192,733
|3,860,767
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|5,888,611
|$
|5,297,993
หมายเหตุ: จำนวนบัญชีลูกหนี้ที่ไม่ได้เรี
Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
งบการดำเนินงานรวมอย่างย่อ
(ยังไม่ได้ตรวจสอบ หน่วยเป็นพัน ไม่รวม และจำนวนต่อหุ้น)
|Three Months Ended April 30,
|2021
|2020
|Revenue
|$
|956,237
|$
|328,167
|Cost of revenue
|264,994
|103,707
|Gross profit
|691,243
|224,460
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|65,175
|26,389
|Sales and marketing
|245,667
|121,556
|General and administrative
|154,089
|53,130
|Total operating expenses
|464,931
|201,075
|Income from operations
|226,312
|23,385
|Interest income and other, net
|2,619
|5,790
|Income before provision for income taxes
|228,931
|29,175
|Provision for income taxes
|1,400
|2,100
|Net income
|227,531
|27,075
|Undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities
|(148
|)
|(39
|)
|Net income attributable to common stockholders
|$
|227,383
|$
|27,036
|Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:
|Basic
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.10
|Diluted
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.09
|Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to common stockholders:
|Basic
|293,794,778
|279,891,111
|Diluted
|305,412,419
|295,184,958
Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
งบกระแสเงินสดรวมอย่างย่อ
(ยังไม่ได้ตรวจสอบ หน่วยเป็นพัน)
|Three Months Ended April 30,
|2021
|2020
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|227,531
|$
|27,075
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Stock-based compensation expense
|98,969
|28,777
|Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs
|37,766
|16,287
|Charitable donation of common stock
|—
|1,000
|Provision for accounts receivable allowances
|4,055
|3,868
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,663
|5,339
|Non-cash operating lease cost
|4,274
|2,248
|Other
|5,866
|(1,421
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(75,665
|)
|(142,501
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(29,975
|)
|(49,080
|)
|Deferred contract acquisition costs
|(47,813
|)
|(124,854
|)
|Accounts payable
|1,592
|1,756
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|88,656
|167,322
|Deferred revenue
|210,896
|322,862
|Operating lease liabilities, net
|(3,513
|)
|287
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|533,302
|258,965
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of marketable securities
|(1,425,451
|)
|(207,546
|)
|Maturities of marketable securities
|291,047
|137,014
|Sales of marketable securities
|—
|26,613
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(79,074
|)
|(7,272
|)
|Purchase of equity investment
|—
|(8,000
|)
|Purchase of convertible promissory note
|(6,500
|)
|(5,000
|)
|Purchase of intangible assets
|—
|(162
|)
|Other
|—
|1,319
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,219,978
|)
|(63,034
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from employee equity transactions (remitted) to be remitted to employees and tax authorities, net
|(9,984
|)
|218,540
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|3,368
|9,586
|Other
|337
|—
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(6,279
|)
|228,126
|Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|(692,955
|)
|424,057
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period
|2,293,116
|334,082
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period
|$
|1,600,161
|$
|758,139
Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
การพิสูจน์ยอดของการวั
(ยังไม่ได้ตรวจสอบ หน่วยเป็นพัน ไม่รวม และจำนวนต่อหุ้น)
|Three Months Ended April 30,
|2021
|2020
|GAAP income from operations
|$
|226,312
|$
|23,385
|Add:
|Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes
|104,375
|30,246
|Litigation settlements, net
|66,916
|—
|Acquisition-related expenses
|3,284
|—
|Charitable donation of common stock
|—
|1,000
|Non-GAAP income from operations
|$
|400,887
|$
|54,631
|GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders
|$
|227,383
|$
|27,036
|Add:
|Stock-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes
|104,375
|30,246
|Litigation settlements, net
|66,916
|—
|Acquisition-related expenses
|3,284
|—
|Charitable donation of common stock
|—
|1,000
|Undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities
|148
|39
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|402,106
|$
|58,321
|Net income per share – basic and diluted:
|GAAP net income per share – basic
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.10
|Non-GAAP net income per share – basic
|$
|1.37
|$
|0.21
|GAAP net income per share – diluted
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.09
|Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted
|$
|1.32
|$
|0.20
|GAAP and non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share – basic
|293,794,778
|279,891,111
|GAAP and non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share – diluted
|305,412,419
|295,184,958
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|533,302
|$
|258,965
|Less:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(79,074
|)
|(7,272
|)
|Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
|$
|454,228
|$
|251,693
|Net cash used in investing activities
|$
|(1,219,978
|)
|$
|(63,034
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|$
|(6,279
|)
|$
|228,126