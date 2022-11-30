ZeroBounce Launches India Website

Email validation and deliverability company ZeroBounce announces the launch of its India website. The site (zerobounce.in) processes customer data strictly within India, easing concerns about the country’s upcoming privacy laws.

The new site is a result of user feedback and allows ZeroBounce’s customers the option to store and process all of their data solely within India. ZeroBounce hosts all of its related services in India, including the front and back-end website.

ZeroBounce.in goes live in the wake of India’s latest draft of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill. First proposed in 2018, the bill aims to give individuals greater control over their data privacy. The DPDP Bill has had many iterations, including its withdrawal in August 2022. On Nov. 18, 2022, a new draft went up for public consultation and will be presented in Parliament next year.

“The DPDP Bill is neither final, nor the law, but its principles remain a potential concern for many companies in India,” explains ZeroBounce COO Brian Minick. “While we await guidance from a final bill, we created the new site and functionality to provide additional comfort for our existing and soon-to-be Indian clientele. ZeroBounce will continue to iterate on the site and functionality until there is a final bill.”

Furthermore, ZeroBounce employs military-grade data protection mechanisms. The company complies with GDPR protocols and has attained international security certifications such as SOC 2 Type 2, CCPA, and ISO 27001.

“The new site and functionality demonstrate our commitment to our Indian clients, and the steps we’re willing to take to ensure compliance with current and future local data privacy laws,” says ZeroBounce CEO Liviu Tanase.

Soon, ZeroBounce will also relaunch its platform Zerobounce.net, with an increased email validation accuracy of 99%, a more intuitive user experience, higher speeds, and better overall performance of its tools.

About ZeroBounce

ZeroBounce is an email verification and deliverability platform helping 200,000+ customers land more emails in the inbox.

The software removes email typos, nonexistent and abuse email accounts, spam traps, and other risky email addresses. ZeroBounce’s email deliverability toolkit further supports the safe inbox delivery of transactional and marketing emails. The company operates a military-grade security infrastructure. It is GDPR and SOC 2 Type 2 compliant and ensures the highest levels of data protection.

ZeroBounce has validated more than 13 billion emails. Some of the companies it serves are Amazon, Disney, Netflix, LinkedIn, Sephora, Lodha Group, and Tata Nexarc.

In 2022, ZeroBounce founded Email Day (April 23), now an international holiday honoring email inventor Ray Tomlinson.

For more information, visit https://www.zerobounce. net/ and https://zerobounce.in/.

Contacts

ZeroBounce

Corina Leslie, +1-888-500-9521

PR Manager, office@zerobounce.net

