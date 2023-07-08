ZERO-WASTE, FOOD SECURITY SOLUTIONS TO TAKE CENTRE STAGE AT MIFB 2023

Issues on food security and the need to reduce food wastage will be among the focus at the Malaysian International Food and Beverage Trade Fair (MIFB) at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre this July 12 to 14.

Organised by Constellar, one of Asia’s largest trade show and exhibition organisers, MIFB is an annual industry event connecting local, regional and international businesses to consumers and stakeholders throughout the ASEAN region, which also provides unique opportunities for enterprises to network and collaborate on industry solutions.

In a statement, Constellar informed that the programme, titled ‘The Knowledge Programme’, is aimed at driving conversation and collective action towards strengthening food supply in the region and will focus on topics such as alternative proteins, precision agriculture, food waste management, blockchain systems and food technology.

“This year’s trade fair hosts a line-up of guests which include industry experts from the Malaysian Recycling Alliance Berhad (Marea), Phuture Foods, Tetra Pak, Coca-Cola and Mondelez.

“Aligned with the trade fair’s theme this year, ‘Accelerating ASEAN’s Food Security and Sustainability’, The Knowledge Programme will take the form of a pocket talk show with a robust agenda built around three thematic pillars, namely mitigating food insecurity, creating a zero-waste food landscape and fostering innovative food and beverage (F&amp;amp;B) practices in Southeast Asia,” the statement read.

MIFB is also announcing strategic partnerships with Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) and local procurement specialists Supplybunny and Food Market Hub in recognising the need to reduce food wastage within the service industry.

According to the statement, KLCC’s food proprietary food waste weighing and compost machine will weigh and turn all extra food at the trade fair into compost which will be used by Orang Asli (indigenous) communities in Malaysia.

“Under the collaboration with Supplybunny and Food Market Hub, hotel, restaurant and cafe (HORECA) establishments will have the flexibility to order goods in substantially smaller quantities and take up an instalment plan rather than paying upfront.

“Additionally, HORECA are extending an event-exclusive offer to businesses that sign up for the programme at MIFB 2023, with zero interest on sign-ups and transactions for up to 30 days, as opposed to the conventional two per cent interest,” it said.

Also in the statement, Marea chief executive officer Robert Benetello was quoted, saying that the event will serve as a valuable platform to connect with other like-minded businesses and advocate for stronger waste management action.

Good Food Institute Asia-Pacific (APAC) managing director Mirte Gosker was also quoted saying, “We look to bring our expertise in alternative protein solutions to the F&amp;amp;B regulators, stakeholders and innovators in MIFB’s global network, and ultimately contribute our research data to policy conversations about developing more sustainable production practices across the board.”

MIFB 2023 is open to trade visitors with a simple registration process. To find out more about the event or to sign up as an attendee, please visit www.mifb.com.my.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency