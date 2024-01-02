Zero casualty in Pasko Fiesta, New Year events: DCPO

DAVAO CITY: The Davao City Police Office commended the city's security and safety cluster for providing successful security coverage during the Yuletide Season and its accompanying events, resulting in zero incidents. In a statement on Tuesday, Colonel Alberto Lupaz, DCPO chief, reported that there were no casualties caused by stray bullets, indiscriminate firing, and firecrackers during the New Year revelry. 'The stringent security preparations undertaken by the security and safety cluster, with the full support of the city government, also paved the way for an orderly and peaceful conduct of the Pasko Fiesta events during the holiday season,' he added. Likewise, Lupaz noted that the cooperation and support extended by the community to the law enforcers, coupled with their adherence to the guidelines of the 'culture of security' during the Pasko Fiesta events, contributed to the smooth and effective execution of all the activities. 'Snappy salute to everyone who gave their best and sincerely put their he arts into providing service, spent sleepless nights, and sweated just to make the celebration safe, secure, and successful,' he said. Source: Philippines News Agency