Zero backlog of raps vs. cops in 2019: NCRPO

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Friday said it recorded a zero backlog of administrative cases against erring cops in 2019.

From 1999 to 2018, a total of 2,178 administrative cases against its police personnel were pending while in 2019 alone, 1,755 cases were recorded bringing the total pending administrative cases to 3,076.

"Lahat yun napirmahan ko na [I signed it all]. We were able to resolve the cases to dissolve backlog of administrative cases," NCRPO acting chief, Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas told reporters in a press briefing in Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Station 10.

Also, 697 motions for reconsideration (MR) were already resolved, Sinas said.

Sinas said the move is in compliance with the directive of PNP officer-in-charge, Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa to resolve all of the police unit's backlogs in administrative cases.

Col. Maria Lenora Camarao, chief of the NCRPO Regional Personnel and Records Management Division, said they have yet to disseminate copies of the MRs to concerned parties.

"What comes next for the MRs, it will be given to the respondents and complainant and implementing orders will be issued," Camarao said.

Through the simple process, specific personnel are designated to handle administrative cases and MR from drafting to proof of service, Sinas said.

He said the administrative cases should not pass through the Command Group and Legal Office.

Another part of the reform was only the Regional Director or the disciplinary authority would decide if legal opinion is necessary, Sinas added.

