Zelenskyy thanks Marcos for PH support in Ukraine’s sovereignty

MANILA: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for the Philippines' support and recognition of Ukraine's sovereignty as Kyiv continues to deal with the Russian invasion. Zelenskyy conveyed his gratitude to Marcos during their meeting at the Malacañan Palace in Manila on Monday morning, particularly for the Philippines' role in the United Nations (UN) resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 'We are very thankful to be in your country which supports Ukraine (and) our territorial integrity and sovereignty,' Zelenskyy told Marcos. 'Thank you so much of your big word, and clear position about us, about this Russian occupation of our territories, and thank you on your support on the, in (the United) Nations, with your resolutions,' he added. Ever since the war between Moscow and Kyiv broke out over two years ago, Manila has voted in favor of the six resolutions of the UN General Assembly Emergency Special Session on Ukraine and has consistently supporte d Kyiv's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. The two leaders' meeting follows their participation in the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Asia's premier defense summit. For his part, Marcos welcomed Zelenskyy, who is visiting Manila for the first time since being elected in 2019. 'I'm happy and we are very honored that you found the time to pass by the Philippines. I know that the crisis in your country has occupied all of your attention and all of your time. It is a great pleasure to meet with you to discuss some of the issues that are common to our two countries and hopefully find ways for both of us together,' Marcos said. 'Once again, I wish it were under better circumstances, but I'm happy that you are able to come and visit with us, Mr. President,' he added. Marcos said the Philippines would continue to help Ukraine through multilateral channels such as the UN and the European Union. 'And so, we'll continue to do all that we can to promote peace, and to bring an end to the fight ing,' he said. Peace Summit in Switzerland Zelenskyy also thanked Marcos for the Philippines' commitment to the June 15-16 peace summit in Switzerland. 'Thank you for your participation in the summit, it sends a strong signal,' the Ukrainian leader told Marcos. However, it is unclear whether Marcos has committed to personally attend the summit. Ukraine Embassy in PH Meanwhile, Zelenskyy also bared that Ukraine was eyeing to establish an embassy in the Philippines. 'I'm also very happy that this year we're opening (our) embassy (here) in Manila,' he said after his opening message to Marcos. Bilateral relations between the two countries began in 1992. Neither country has a resident ambassador, with Ukraine being represented in the Philippines by its non-resident ambassador in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, while Manila is represented by its embassy in Warsaw, Poland. Source: Philippines News Agency