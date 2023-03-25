ZCWD implements rationing scheme in another service area

The Zamboanga City Water District (ZCWD) is implementing a rationing scheme in another service area effective Sunday due to a supply shortage. The affected areas are those being served by the Dumalon Water Service System (DWSS) on the west coast of this city. These are the barangays of Capisan, Malagutay, Maasin, Cawit, Baluno, Tulungatung, San Roque, and parts of Pasonanca. The areas covered by the DWSS will have water daily or every other day for 20 hours as the longest period and one hour as the shortest period based on the rationing schedule the ZCWD released Saturday. The ZCWD advised the concessionaires of the DWSS to store water sufficient to be used until the time they will have water service. The DWSS is the third independent water system under the ZCWD to implement a rationing scheme due to the supply shortage brought about by the dry spell. The other two are the Labuan and Vitali Waters Systems that are catering to residents in the western and eastern borders of this city. The rationing scheme implemented by Labuan and Vitali Water Systems is on an every-other-day schedule. Meanwhile, OIC assistant general manager for the technical services group of ZCWD, Marli Acosta-de Fiesta, said they are still pushing for the construction of a water-impounding dam. De Fiesta said they have re-submitted the proposal to the Regional Development Council and infrastructure committee of the National Economic and Development Authority because the first proposal does not include the geotechnical soil assessment

Source: Philippines News Agency