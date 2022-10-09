ZAMPEX 2022 showcases MSMEs finest products

Mayor John Dalipe underscored Friday the significance of the ongoing Zamboanga Peninsula Exposition (ZAMPEX 2022) here in showcasing the “best of the best products” of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the region.

“Through this, the MSMEs are given the platform to make contact with potential buyers and suppliers to strengthen their existing partners, distributors, and suppliers,” Dalipe said in a statement.

Organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the October 6-9 ZAMPEX 2022 aims to facilitate the promotion of locally-made products of MSMEs in the Zamboanga Peninsula.

Grace Aduca, the city’s DTI director, said this year’s exposition features the investments and tourism potentials of the region.

“The products, both food and non-food, for this year’s ZAMPEX are competitive since the quality and packaging were improved through a series of training we conducted,” Aduca said.

Anchored on the theme “Rediscover, Rise, and Reap”, this year’s ZAMPEX forms part of the October 1-31 Zamboanga Hermosa Festival.

Source: Philippines News Agency