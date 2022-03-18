﻿Zamboangueños cautioned against dengue

ZAMBOANGA CITY – The local government has warned residents to be vigilant and implement dengue-prevention measures amid the rising cases of the disease here.

Dr. Dulce Amor Miravite, city health officer, said Thursday that while there is no outbreak, dengue local cases have continued to increase, with already nine deaths and 505 cases since January this year.

Miravite said statistical trends also indicate that dengue outbreaks occur every two to three years.

She noted that the city’s last dengue outbreak occurred in 2019.

“The more that we ask people to be vigilant, especially in our ‘4S’ campaign strategy,” she said.

The 4S campaign stands for: Search and destroy mosquito-breeding sites; Secure self-protection measures like wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts and daily use of mosquito repellent; Seek early consultation; and, support fogging only in hotspot areas where an increase in cases is registered for two consecutive weeks to prevent an impending outbreak.

Dengue is a viral infection transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. The primary vectors that transmit the disease are Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

Dengue symptoms include a high fever, headache, muscle, bone, or joint pain, nausea, vomiting, pain behind the eyes, swollen glands, and rashes. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency