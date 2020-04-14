Zamboanga Sur’s remaining Covid-19 patient tests negative

The provincial Inter-Agency Task Force on coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) announced Tuesday that the province’s lone Covid-19 patient has already tested negative for the virus.

Dr. Anatalio Cagampang Jr., Zamboanga del Sur Medical Center chief, said the seven-year-old boy from Dumalinao town tested negative for Covid-19 based on the confirmatory result they received Tuesday.

The boy’s family also tested negative for the dreaded virus.

However, Cagampang said the boy and her mother, who watched him in the hospital, will be placed under home quarantine and will be monitored by the Rural Health Unit (RHU) of Dumalinao municipality.

The boy, who has a travel history from Iligan City, tested positive for Covid-19 on April 1 and was admitted at the hospital.

Cagampang earlier said that they boy and his family attended the wake and burial of a relative from March 14 to 15 in Iligan City.

The boy was the third confirmed Covid-19 case in the province and also the third to be cleared of the dreaded disease.

The other two patients–who were found positive for Covid-19 on March 30–were declared negative for Covid-19 on April 6 and have been discharged from the Zamboanga del Sur Medical Center earlier.

The IATF Covid-19 said the enhanced community quarantine will remain in effect in the province despite all the three having been cleared of the virus. Source: Philippines News Agency