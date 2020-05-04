Zamboanga records 3rd Covid-19 death

The Zamboanga Peninsula has recorded its third coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) mortality, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

DOH-Region 9 said the third Covid-19 mortality is a 61-year-old (female) person deprived of liberty (PDL) at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP)-administered Zamboanga City Reformatory Center (ZCRC). She is the third mortality and also the 60th Covid-19 case in this city.

The results confirming her case arrived here on the afternoon of Saturday, May 3.

The first mortality was a male PDL last April 20, and the second a 94-year-old female, who died on April 21.

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar, chairperson of the local Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Covid-19, said Monday the patient expired on April 30 due to community-acquired pneumonia and diabetes mellitus 2 problems at the Mindanao Central Sanitarium and General Hospital (MCSGH).

Salazar said the patient, locally known as ZC60, was rushed to the MCSGH on April 30 due to breathing difficulty and was swabbed before she died on the same day.

Salazar said her death was suspected to be Covid-19 related and the results confirming her case arrived in the afternoon of May 3.

Meanwhile, the mayor said that there are 487 suspected Covid-19 cases in this city as of May 3. Of the total suspected cases, 282 yielded negative results.

There were also 73 Covid-19 related deaths in the same period.

Source: Philippines News Agency