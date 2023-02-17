Zamboanga misses ABL playoffs

MANILA: The Zamboanga Valientes failed to clinch a spot in the ASEAN Basketball League Invitational semifinals after the Singapore Slingers pulled off a 97-87 win in their virtual wildcard game at the Nguyen Du Stadium in Ho Chi Minh on Thursday night.

The Slingers pulled away for good after going on a 10-0 run right after the Valientes drew to within three, 74-77.

Kentrell Barkley exploded for 41 points, five rebounds, five assists, and one steal, while Chanceler Gettys added 24 points, 18 rebounds, six assists, one block, and two steals for Singapore, which finished its elimination round campaign at 9-5.

Renaldo Balkman tallied 25 points while Mario Chalmers added 19 points for Zamboanga, which dropped to 7-7.

Had the Valientes won, which could have forced a tie for fourth at 8-6, they would have made the semis instead due to them sweeping the Slingers in their season series.

In the nightcap, Hong Kong Eastern stunned NS Matrix, 73-62, to book its own spot in the Final 4.

CJ McLaughlin led the now 9-4 Eastern squad, which was in control of the game from start to finish, with 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting and 17 rebounds, while Dominic Roberts added 16 points.

Wong Yi-Hou put up 20 points while Tevin Glass added 13 points for the Jeff Viernes-coached NS Matrix club, which fell to second place at 10-4.

Source: Philippines News Agency