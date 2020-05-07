Zamboanga LGUs given 2-day extension to complete SAP payout

The national government has given the local government units (LGUs) in Region 9 a two-day extension to finish the distribution of the cash benefit given to qualified families through the Social Amelioration Program (SAP).

Ivan Eric Salvador, Department of Social Welfare and Development-9 (DSWD-9) information officer, said that 96.90 percent of the 1,904 barangays in the region have been served as of 1 p.m. Thursday.

Salvador said a total of 319,977 beneficiaries have received the PHP5,000 SAP payout in the region.

The DSWD earlier said that 721,841 families will benefit from the SAP in Region 9 to cushion the impact of the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis.

Salvador said the LGUs in the region were given until Saturday, May 9, to complete the distribution of the SAP benefits.

The SAP target beneficiaries are families belonging to “either the poor or informal sector, which is at risk of not earning a living during the enhanced community quarantine, who may have at least one member belonging to any of the vulnerable or disadvantage sectors.”

Source: Philippines News Agency