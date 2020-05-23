Zamboanga City records new Covid-19 case

A barangay front-liner was tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing to a total of 142 Covid-19 cases here.

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar, chairperson of the local Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid-19, said Saturday the new additional case is a 34-year-old female and forms part of the 44 people from Barangay Zone I earlier subjected to a random rapid diagnostic test.

Salazar said the result of the latest geneexpert test by the ZCMC on the patient was released late Friday.

Salazar said the patient, a barangay worker, is asymptomatic and has been transferred to the government isolation facility in Barangay Cabatangan.

The mayor said that contact tracing is ongoing to determine who came into close contact with the female patient.

Meanwhile, the residents of Barangay Mercedes are apprehensive after they learned that the latest positive case is a resident of a resettlement site in their village.

Mercedes Barangay chairperson Arthur Alejandro said the patient is a health worker of Barangay Zone II although she is a resident of the village.

Barangay Zone II Barangay chairperson Nonito Aranas confirmed the patient is a worker at the health center in his village, which also caters to residents of Barangay Zone I.

Aranas said the health worker had even conducted immunization drive in Barangay Zone I after she had undergone a rapid test together with 43 other persons.

Alejandro said the resettlement area where she lives has been placed on lockdown to pave the way for the contact tracing.

Alejandro appealed to the neighbors of the patient to refrain from discriminating against her family.

“We should extend our help in this time of crisis,” he added.

