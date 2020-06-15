Zamboanga City records 185th Covid-19 case

The number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases here has increased to 185, as local health authorities logged one infected resident who died at a hospital on June 10.

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar, chairperson of the local Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid-19, said Monday the newly confirmed case–ZC185–was a 42-year old male from Barangay Salaan.

Salazar said the patient was admitted at Mindanao Central Sanitarium General Hospital on June 10 due to loose bowel movement (LBM) and shortness of breathing.

ZC185 expired Saturday afternoon with diagnosis of acute kidney injury secondary to severe dehydration on top of chronic kidney disease. He also had peptic ulcer disease.

She said ZC185, whose test results came out Saturday evening, was the 5th Covid-19 mortality in this city.

Silverio Francisco, chairperson of Barangay Salaan where the patient resided, was surprised how ZC185 was infected since the patient had no history of travel.

Francisco has convened the barangay leaders and health workers to discuss measures to prevent the possible spread of the virus in their community.

Meanwhile, the local IATF on Covid-10 has placed a 12-year-old boy positive of Covid-19 in the Lantaka isolation facility.

The boy, listed as ZC184, is a locally-stranded individual who arrived here aboard a sweeper flight Friday from Cebu City.

The task force is conducting contact tracing to determine who among his relatives came into close contact with the boy.

Source : Philippines News Agency