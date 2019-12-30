Zamboanga City joins Rizal Day commemoration

Vice Mayor Rommel Agan called on the youth to emulate the life and works of the country's national hero, Dr. Jose P. Rizal.

Agan made the call as he led Monday the ceremony commemorating the 123rd death anniversary of Rizal.

Agan said Rizal is the epitome of how a Filipino should love his country.

He (Rizal) taught us love of country and patriotism that we owe to teach our young (youth), to try to emulate what Rizal did for the Philippines, Agan said as this city joins the rest of the country in commemorating the death of Rizal.

Agan said he was happy to note that the Boy Scouts of the Philippines-Zamboanga City chapter joined the commemoration program, hoping the youth will get keen in learning Rizal's life and works.

I am happy we have the Boy Scouts here that joined us for the ceremonies and slowly we can continue and try our best to in inculcate in the minds of the young (ones) how one should love his country in the manner that Rizal did and showed us, he added.

The commemoration program, held at Plaza Rizal in front of City Hall, was highlighted by the wreath-laying rite participated in by officials of national and local government offices, non-government organizations, academe and police and military.

Rizal was born in 1861 to Francisco Rizal Mercado y Alejandro and Teodora Alonso Realonda y Quintos in the town of Calamba in Laguna province. He had nine sisters and a brother.

Rizal was executed on December 30, 1896 at Bagumbayan, now Rizal Park in Manila.

