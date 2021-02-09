Zamboanga City gears for Covid-19 vaccination

The City Health Office is now finalizing plans for the local government’s inoculation program once the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines arrive here.

Dr. Dulce Amor Miravite, city health officer, said Monday the priority groups for the vaccination program include healthcare workers, essential and other front-line service providers, and the vulnerable sector of the population, such as the elderly and poor.

Miravite said the City Health Office is also preparing the logistical needs for the deployment of the vaccines, identification of the cold storage and vaccination sites, as well as identification and training of vaccinators and allocation of funds.

She said a dry run would also be conducted to ensure smooth conduct of the actual mass vaccination.

At least 694,696 residents representing roughly 70 percent of the projected population this year are being targeted for vaccination, she said.

“We are targeting 70 percent of the population to be inoculated to get the herd immunity,” she added.

Herd immunity is the indirect protection from infectious diseases that happen when a population is immune either through vaccination or immunity developed through the previous infection.

Miravite said a substantial proportion of the population is needed to be immunized to achieve herd immunity.

The local government has allotted PHP200 million for the purchase of vaccines.

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar has signed a multilateral agreement with AstraZeneca for 410,000 doses of vaccines worth PHP100 million intended for some 205,000 residents of this city.

She said the remaining PHP100 million would be used to purchase vaccines from other manufacturers.