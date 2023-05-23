Zamboanga City disaster office seeks P3-M cloud seeding fund

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) has requested Mayor John Dalipe to allocate PHP3 million in the supplemental budget for the conduct of cloud seeding operations. Dr. Elmeir Jade Apolinario, CDRRMO chief, said cloud seeding is one of the measures to cushion the adverse effect of the El Niño phenomenon expected to hit the city and the country in the coming months. 'We have written our mayor asking for a PHP3 million fund for cloud seeding operation,' Apolinario said, adding the fund will be used to rent a plane and buy salt to be used in cloud seeding. Apolinario pointed out that the Department of Agriculture (DA) regional office currently has no seeding program, and may only resume cloud seeding operations in case of a long drought. Cloud seeding is a weather modification technique that improves a cloud's ability to produce rain by introducing tiny ice nuclei into certain types of subfreezing clouds. Engr. Marli de Fiesta, Zamboanga City Water District (ZCWD) acting general manager, said they support the idea of conducting cloud seeding in the event of a dry spell. The ZCWD is sending hourly advisories informing its thousands of concessionaires as to the prevailing water level at its diversion weir. The normal water level at the diversion weir is 74.2 meters but has dropped below normal since May 20. In an earlier advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration-Zamboanga office said the dry spell may start in July.

Source: Philippines News Agency