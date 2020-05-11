Zamboanga City Covid-19 cases reach 74

The local Inter-Agency Task Force on coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) announced that the total number of cases in this city has increased to 74.

This came as the city has already logged 14 newly confirmed cases of Covid-19 as of Sunday (May 10), a week after the last confirmed case was reported.

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar said Monday that the 14 new Covid-19 cases include six personnel of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) and eight persons deprived of liberty (PDL).

Salazar said the eight PDL are currently in the isolation area of the Zamboanga City Reformatory Center (ZCRC) and are in stable condition.

The test results for the new Covid-19 cases came from the Zamboanga City Medical Center (ZCMC), which started operating on May 6.

Meanwhile, the BJMP said it is working closely with the city government in exhausting all means to contain the Covid-19 outbreak inside the ZCRC.

Of the total 74 Covid-19 cases, nine are BJMP personnel, 52 are PDLs, while 13 are residents of this city–including two who were tested in Manila but listed under this city since they are residents here.

Three of the 74 cases have died — two PDLs who died on April 20 and April 30, and the other one is a 94-year-old female who died on April 21.

“Let us continue to be vigilant and cooperate with the government in the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine guidelines,” Salazar urged the public.

Source: Philippines News Agency