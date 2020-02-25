Zambo village execs seek return of firearms

Barangay officials here have appealed for the return of their firearms to enable them to help fight criminality in their respective communities.

The village officials aired the appeal during a meeting Monday with the top officials of the Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) and Joint Task Force Zamboanga called by Councilor Josephine Pareja.

Pareja, chairperson of the City Council's Committee on Peace and Order, said Wednesday that the village leaders surrendered their firearms more than two years ago since these lack the required documentation.

Even the 100 shotguns the mayor turned over to the various barangays have been confiscated by the police and Task Force Zamboanga, Pareja said.

She said one of the guidelines set by the Civil Security Unit of the Philippine National Police is to register the firearm to a person holding plantilla position in the barangay.

It is very difficult to get the License to Own and Possess Firearm (LTOPF) permit like the tanods since they are not in a plantilla position, she said.

