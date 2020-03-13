Zambo task force recommends sanitation areas vs. Covid-19

The Inter-Agency Task Force on coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) has recommended setting up sanitation areas in all establishments here.

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar, who chairs the task force, said Thursday the move is part of the measures to prevent the entry and spread of the dreaded disease.

Salazar said the task force has recommended the Division of City Schools to come up with guidelines on the cancelation of classes.

She said the task force is also looking into the possibility of either canceling or deferring activities that draw huge crowds, including activities for the Holy Week.

Thousands of Catholic faithful gather at the Climaco Freedom Park in Mount Abong-Abong, Barangay Pasonanca and at the Monte Santo in Barangay Lumayang for the way of the cross during the observance of the Holy Week.

They usually converge and stay overnight in the two places on Holy Thursday and return home after the mass on seven last words of Jesus Christ on Holy Friday.

Salazar said the task force will tap the barangay officials to help in monitoring all inbound and outbound seacraft in private wharves.

Meanwhile, the mayor also underscored the need to strengthen price monitoring activities.

Meanwhile, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has warned individuals and owners of business establishments against hoarding alcohol and hand sanitizers amid panic buying as a result of the Covid-19 scare.

DTI Consumers Division representative Samuel delos Reyes has observed that several customers are buying alcohol and hand sanitizers by bundles in the bazaars and malls in the course of their monitoring.

Delos Reyes asked the public to stop panic buying because owners of different establishments have assured a stable supply of these items.

“On record, the alcohol and hand sanitizers are still available. The prices are still within the suggested retail price,” Delos Reyes said.

He said the DTI has issued a price-freeze order on all basic necessities for 60 days following Proclamation No. 922, declaring a state of public health emergency throughout the Philippines due to the outbreak of the Covid-19.

“If we monitor they are selling commodities at exorbitant price, we can apply to them the rules of law.

Under the DTI matrix, the penalty will depend on the capital of the stores. So they can be penalized from PHP500 to PHP500,000,” he said.

Aside from bazaars and mall, Delos Reyes said they are also monitoring online sellers.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid-19 has identified the former Lantaka Hotel by the Sea as one of the possible isolation facilities in the event of a confirmed Covid-19 infection.

Dr. Emilia Monicimpo, Department of Health (DOH) regional director, said Salazar advised her to coordinate with the Ateneo de Zamboanga University (ADZU) president, Fr. Karel San Juan to discuss the proposal.

The Lantaka Hotel has been converted into a school and is now managed by ADZU since its owner has lent the property to the university.

Monicimpo also sees the need to identify more isolation facility since the Zamboanga City Medical Center and the Mindanao Central Sanitarium General Hospital has few rooms to serve as an isolation area.

