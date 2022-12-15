Zambo Sur trader nabbed in anti-smuggling entrapment

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Authorities have arrested a trader and seized about PHP228,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes in an entrapment operation in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, a top police official said Thursday.

Col. Diomarie Albarico, Zamboanga del Sur police director, said Jun Minguito Esin, 23, was arrested in Barangay Maloloy-on, Molave town at about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Albarico said the operation, launched by the local police and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in coordination with the Bureau of Internal Revenue and Bureau of Customs (BOC), is part of the expanded campaign against smuggled cigarettes in Zamboanga del Sur.

Esin yielded assorted brands of smuggled cigarettes worth PHP228,000, and PHP100 marked money, he said.

Segundo Sigmundfreud Barte Jr., BOC-Zamboanga district collector, said earlier they have coordinated with other government agencies to target stores selling smuggled cigarettes.

The move aims to deny cigarette smugglers the market where they could dispose of their products, Barte said

Source: Philippines News Agency