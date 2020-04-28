Zambo Sur town rolls out Ramadan market

The town of Labangan has established a Ramadan market giving the opportunity to Muslims to buy food at cheaper prices amid the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis.

Marvin Julius Pagaduan, action officer of the Labangan Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said Tuesday the Ramadan market is located in the town center with products sold at farm gate prices.

Among the products sold at the Ramadan market are vegetables grown by local farmers, fish and other seafood as well as beef.

Pagaduan said the establishment of the Ramadan market is a partnership between the Labangan municipal government and the town’s Muslim religious leaders.

Pagaduan said special quarantine passes have been issued to Muslim residents as they observe the Holy month of Ramadan allowing them to go out of their homes starting at 2 a.m. although the curfew is from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Curfew hours have also been revised for Muslims in accordance with the tradition for Islam believers to go out at dawn and share food with their neighbors and families before they start fasting on the next sunrise.

The observance of Ramadan started on April 23 and ends on May 23.

However, Pagaduan said the Ramadan market will remain until the enhanced community quarantine is lifted in this province. Source: Philippines News Agency