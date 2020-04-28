Zambo Sur recovered Covid-19 patient tests positive again

The local Inter-Agency Task Force on the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) said one of the three patients who had recovered has again tested positive for the dreaded disease.

Dr. Robert Capatoy, IATF Covid-19 spokesperson, said on Tuesday that the patient, an Army officer based in Barangay Upper Pulacan in Labangan town, was one of two patients confirmed to be positive on March 30 and declared negative of the disease on April 6.

Capatoy said the patient was discharged from the Zamboanga del Sur Medical Center (ZDSMC) on April 7 but was placed on home quarantine for further monitoring.

“As per protocol of the DOH (Department of Health), we have to monitor and after getting residuals, he turned out positive (again),” he said.

Dr. Anatalio Cagampang Jr., ZDSMC chief, said reinfection could have been caused by the “remnants of the virus.”

The patient had a travel history to Taguig City, Metro Manila. On March 14, he returned to Labangan via Zamboanga City and was placed at the isolation area of the ZDSMC on March 17 after manifesting symptoms.

Dr. Joshua Brillantes, DOH assistant regional director, said the reinfected patient’s Covid-19 could be a new strain of the virus.

“Until now, our scientists are still studying its (the virus’) characteristics. It did not only happen here (in the region),” Brillantes said, citing similar cases in other parts of the country.

Capatoy said the patient would be transferred back to the isolation room of the ZDSMC for continuous monitoring and other laboratory tests. Source: Philippines News Agency