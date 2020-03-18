Zambo Sur Covid-19 checkpoint nets P300-K smuggled cigarettes

Government authorities intercepted Wednesday some PHP300,000 worth of smuggled cigarettes along the highway in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, a police official said.

Maj. Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) information officer, said the smuggled cigarettes were intercepted around 2 a.m. in Purok 3, Barangay Guitran, Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur.

Galvez said policemen, backed by personnel from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (MDRRMC) and Regional Health Unit (RHU), were conducting community quarantine checkpoint when they intercepted a multicab van, loaded with 27 boxes of cigarettes, and driven by Ablex Bandrang Macaraya, 35.

Local officials imposed the community quarantine as preventive measure against the entry and potential spread of the coronavirus 2019 in Dumingag town and the rest of Zamboanga del Sur.

Galvez said Macaraya failed to present documents that will show that he is transporting the cigarettes legally.

She said Macaraya, including his vehicle and the smuggled cigarettes, were placed under the custody of the police in Dumingag while charges are set to be filed against him.

Source: Philippines News Agency