Zambo Sur-based troops undergo ‘specialized’ training

Another batch of soldiers from the Army’s 53rd Infantry Battalion (53IB) is undergoing a weeklong Small Unit Leadership Training (SULT) in Camp Sabido that houses the battalion headquarters in Guipos, Zamboanga del Sur, an official said Monday.

Lt. Col. Jo-ar Herrera, 53IB commander, said the training for SULT Class 01-2020 kicked off on Sunday.

It was the eighth batch of trainees composed of a squad from 53IB’s Charlie Company led by 2Lt. John Peter Paul Gaquing.

Herrera said the squad would be trained on how to handle a small unit team, which will help them develop their skills, ability, stamina, mental strength, camaraderie, and friendship.

The training aims to prepare the troops “for whatever circumstances they may face during combat operations,” he added.

“Always put your training in your minds and hearts and never take it for granted. Always remember that the best weapon against the enemy is a well-trained and well-motivated soldier,” he told the troops.

Source: Philippines News Agency