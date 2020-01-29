Zambo Sur-based 1ID appoints first female battalion commander

The 1st Infantry Division (1ID) has appointed its first female battalion commander in a ceremony on Tuesday.

Lt. Col. Janet Laurena replaced Lt. Col. Norberto Agbay as Headquarters and Headquarters Service Battalion commander. Agbay is now the acting chief of the Governance and Strategy Management Office of 1ID.

The Headquarters and Headquarters Service Battalion is in charge of the camp administration, security, and personnel support for the division.

Laurena belongs to the Officer Candidate Course Class-1997 and a graduate of Command and General Staff Course (CGSC) Class 63-2018 and Masters in Public Management major in Development and Security.

Laurena thanked Maj. Gen. Generoso Ponio, 1ID commander, for the "trust and confidence" in designating her, saying she is ready to face the challenges ahead.

The lessons I have gained in the service on responsibility, duty, trust, and loyalty, all these I will carry all throughout my military career, she said.

Ponio advised Laurena to show the same passion and dedication in the performance of duty in implementing the government's initiatives and advocacies.

Let us look forward to achieve our mission and always bear in mind the duties and responsibilities we hold, Ponio said.

Rest assured that the command will support you in your admin, logistics and financial endeavors, Ponio said.

The 1ID is headquartered in Camp Major L. Sang-an, in Barangay Pulacan, Labangan town in this province.

