Zambo solon eyes creation of more schools in 2020

Second district Rep. Manuel Jose Dalipe II on Wednesday said the creation of more national high schools will be his priority this year.

Dalipe told the Philippine News Agency that he is targeting to establish national high schools in 10 barangays (villages) in his district, which covers 61, eight of which are island villages, of this city's 98 barangays.

Dalipe said the schools will be opened up in the barangays of Mampang, Guiwan, Tugbungan, Lunzuran, Pasobolong, Pasilmanta, Manalipa, Lamisahan, Dulian-Upper Bungiao, and Sitio Sinoropan, Barangay Licomo.

Dalipe said the establishment of national high schools would bring education closer to the grassroots.

He said the opening of national high schools in the barangays will be of great help for both students and their parents since they will no longer commute in going to school.

He said the money they can save from fare expenses can be used for other needs in school and of the family.

With this (schools), we can help young ZamboangueAos. This will give them a bright future, he said.

Dalipe said he already filed the necessary house bills in December in preparation for the creation of the national high schools.

The City Schools Division of the Department of Education (DepEd) said there are around 219,683 students in the secondary level for school year 2019-2020.

There are 41 public high schools in this city.

