Zambo Sibugay to implement P133-M road project

The government is set to implement within this month the PHP133-million eight-kilometer Pangi-Guituan-Gomotoc provincial road concreting project here.

This was announced by Governor Wilter Yap Palma during the flag-raising ceremony Monday at the Center Podium of the provincial capitol.

Palma said the road concreting project, which will traverse Barangays Pangi and Guituan here and Barangay Gomotoc, Titay town, is funded by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), through the agency's Conditional Matching Grant to Provinces (CMGP) program.

He said the road projects are part of the economic agenda of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, which highlights the creation of reforms in governance.

The governor said the completion of the project would spur economic development as it will hasten the transport of farm products and other goods to the market.

Meanwhile, the provincial government has been recognized as best performer in implementing of CMGP projects in the region for complying with program's standards and regulations.

Source: Philippines News Agency