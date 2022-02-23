﻿Zambo Sibugay most wanted person, wife nabbed

Police operatives have arrested the No. 1 most wanted person in Zamboanga Sibugay and his wife in a law enforcement operation, a top police official said Monday.

Col. Albert Larubis, Zamboanga Sibugay police director, identified the arrested wanted persons as Boyet Abrinica, 48, and his wife, Merlyn, 48.

Abrinica is listed as the No.1 most wanted person in the province while Merlyn is tagged as one of the wanted persons in the same province.

Larubis said the couple was nabbed in a warrant of arrest operation around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Sitio Asinan, Barangay Kasanyangan.

He said the Boyet has standing warrants of arrest for carnapping and anti-cattle rustling with recommended bails of PHP180,000 and PHP36,000, respectively.

Merlyn, meanwhile, is wanted for anti-cattle rustling with PHP36,000 recommended bail.

The couple was brought to the Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) custodial facility prior to turnover to the Ipil Municipal police.

