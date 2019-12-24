Zambo Peninsula records 90% polio immunization rate

The Department of Health (DOH) said this city has registered the highest immunization rate during the" Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio" campaign.

Dr. Joshua Brillantes, DOH assistant regional director, said Tuesday Region 9 has registered a 90 percent compliance rate in the immunization campaign against polio.

Brillantes said the City Health Office (CHO) managed to vaccinate some 105,551 children, which represents 103 percent accomplishment.

The November 25 to December 7 polio immunization campaign targetted children zero to five years old regardless of their immunization status.

CHO chief Dr. Dulce Amore Miravite thanked the media, civic groups and the Department of Education (DepEd) who in one way or the other contributed to the high immunization rate.

The DOH initiated the anti-polio campaign following the recent declaration of the polio epidemic after it recorded eight confirmed cases. The eighth case was recorded in Maluso, Basilan province.

The resurgence of the disease came 19 years after the Philippines has been polio-free.

There is no cure for polio but it can be prevented through vaccination.

Source: Philippines News agency