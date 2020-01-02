Zambo Peninsula New Year revelries generally peaceful: PRO-9

ZAMBOANGA CITY -- The Police Regional Office (PRO-9) said Thursday the New Year revelries had been generally peaceful in the Zamboanga Peninsula.

Brig. Gen. Froilan Quidilla, PRO-9, director, said they have deployed 3,418 personnel in places of convergence, transportation, and route security.

Quidilla said they have confiscated some 3,080 illegal firecrackers throughout the region and recorded zero incident on firecracker-related injury with the strong implementation of Executive Order No. 28.

President Rodrigo Duterte issued E.O. No. 28 on June 20, 2017 providing for regulation and control of the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices across the country.

The Zamboanga City Medical Center said they recorded two victims of New Year's Eve revelry-related victims, who were injured of Boga and a stray bullet.

The victim of Boga is a six-year-old child from Barangay Mariki, this city while the stray bullet victim is a 13-year-old teener from Barangay Tampalan, Malamawi Island, Isabela City, Basilan.

Quidilla said the stray bullet incident seems to be isolated and the police in Isabela City are doing its best to resolve the case.

He said the victim have undergone a minor surgery at the ZCMC and was discharged immediately in good condition.

The PRO-9 director thanked the public for their continuous strong cooperation and commitment for peace and security in the region.

He also commended the local government, other law enforcement groups, force multipliers along with the police force and the partners in law enforcement for their sacrifice during the holiday season.

Meanwhile, Quidilla said the full alert status has not been lifted and personnel are still in full force to secure the community. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency