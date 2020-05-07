Zambo Peninsula anti-drug ops net 5

Police arrested five people and seized close to PHP80,000 worth of illegal drugs and a firearm during separate anti-drug operations across the region, an official said Thursday.

Maj. Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) information officer, identified the arrested suspects as follows: Al-Basher Antonio Camlian, 40; Benhar Sala Issa, 26; Glenn Erojo Sanchez, 54; Nico Alviar Jalon, 29; and Lindi Maraki Arab, 46.

Galvez said Camlian and Issa were caught in possession of some PHP2,500 worth of suspected shabu and PHP300 marked money when arrested in a buy-bust operation around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Barangay Kaumpurnah Zone 3, Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province.

Sanchez yielded some PHP45,000 worth of shabu and PHP500 marked money when arrested around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Barangay Patawag, Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte, police said.

Jalon, meanwhile, yielded some PHP30,000 worth of suspected shabu, a .45-caliber pistol, and PHP500 marked money in a buy-bust operation around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Barangay Zambowood here, police said.

Galvez said Arab was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in Barangay Zambowood here, yielding five packs of shabu and other drug paraphernalia.

Galvez said the arrested suspects were detained while formal charges are set to be filed against them.

Source: Philippines News Agency