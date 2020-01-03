Zambo one-stop shop fast-tracks biz registration

The Business Permits and Licensing Division (BPLD) has processed over 300 applications Thursday, the first day of operations of the Business One Stop Shop (BOSS) here.

BPLD chief Benjie Barredo said Friday the BOSS has been set up at Centro Latino Convention Hall of the Paseo de Mar to facilitate a fast and convenient renewal and registration of local businesses.

BOSS puts all government agencies involved in the renewal and registration of all kinds of business permits and licenses in one venue.

Barredo said the operating hours of BOSS will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for weekends and holidays. The shop will be opened until January 20.

Barredo said business owners can process their application with BOSS in two steps: apply and pay and release of business permit for new registration and verify and pay and release of business permit for renewal.

He said the BOSS 2020 will use the same scheme and features as in 2019 with minor changes.

He said the new registration requirements include certificate of registration from any of the following: Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) for single proprietorship, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for corporations and Cooperation Development Authority (CDA) for cooperatives; business capitalization; occupancy permit (for new/renovated buildings) and contract lease (if lessee/rentee); barangay clearance for business purposes and one 2x2 photo of the permittee/owner/manager.

However, the BPLD chief said for renewal of business permits, the requirement would only include any of the following: income tax returns (ITR), financial statement, value added tax (VAT) or percentage return and previous assessments of the City Treasurer.

Meanwhile, Barredo said his office has recorded an increase of 171 new businesses in 2019 compared to that in 2018.

Barredo told the Philippine News Agency that they have recorded 1,100 new businesses in 2019, which is higher by 171 than the 929 registered in 2018.

He said aside from the good business climate here, the establishment of the one-stop-shop has contributed a lot to the increase in the registration of new business.

Source: Philippines News Agency