Zambo Norte town adopts 2 top Army officials

ZAMBOANGA CITY–The Zamboanga del Norte town of Godod has declared as “adopted” sons two Army officials for bringing peace in the municipality.

Through Sangguniang Bayan resolutions approved Friday, the local government “adopted” Brig. Gen. Leonel Nicolas, the Army’s 102nd Infantry Brigade commander, and Lt. Col. Don Templonuevo, the Army’s 44th Infantry Battalion commander.

In a statement Saturday, Godod Mayor Abel Matildo said Nicolas and Templonuevo “exemplified the true spirit of a Filipino soldier, by generously extending support to the municipality in attaining sustainable peace, thereby reinforcing the success of Municipal Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (MTF-ELCAC).”

“Their altruism and dedication to serve our municipality is an act worthy of praise and emulation,” Matildo added.

The Sangguniang Bayan resolutions, placed in a wooden frame, were presented to Nicolas and Templonuevo on Friday.

“It is an honor to be called a ‘son of Godod’ and we will be forever indebted for it,” Nicolas said. “We will extend any help that we can to contribute to the attainment of peace and development of the municipality as dutiful ‘sons of Godod.”

The ceremony declaring the two military officials as adopted sons of Godod was witnessed by other town officials.

Godod comprises 17 barangays and is a fourth class municipality with a population of 17,424 as of the 2015 census. (PNA)