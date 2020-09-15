Zambo Norte model corn farm project gets P1.4-M farm inputs

The Department of Agriculture-9 (DA-9) turned over Tuesday some PHP1.4 million worth of farm inputs to a yellow corn model farm project in Zamboanga del Norte.

DA-Region 9 Executive Director Rad Donn Cedeño said Tuesday the San Isidro Farmers Association in Sergio Osmeña town received genetically-modified yellow corn seeds, fertilizers, herbicides, and other farm materials.

The beneficiaries will be also trained to enable them to sustain the project, Cedeño said.

Cedeño said the yellow corn model farm project aims to strengthen the Plant, Plant, Plant Program of Agriculture William Dar. He also encouraged the corn farmers to observe good farming practices to increase productivity and high yield.

Tuesday’s turnover was witnessed by Sergio Osmeña Mayor Augustines Magsalay and other municipal and agriculture officials.

On Thursday last week, the two groups of livestock farmers have benefited from the outreach program of the DA. The beneficiaries are the farmers in Barangay Poblacion in Lapuyan, Zamboanga del Sur; and in Barangay Goin in Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte.

Cedeño said more than 150 livestock including cattle, carabao, horses, goats, pigs, chicken, dogs, and cats were rendered services like deworming, artificial insemination, antibiotic and vitamin injection, and anti-rabies vaccination.

“With our regular livestock outreach program and training, we can continue to improve our livestock production in the region,” Cedeño said.

