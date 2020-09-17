Zambo Norte logs 1st local transmission case of Covid-19

Sibuco municipality has recorded its first local transmission of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Provincial Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Covid-19 said on Thursday.

In a statement, the provincial IATF described the patient as a 45-year-old female who was in direct contact with the wife of a 44-year-old Authorized Person Outside of Residence (APOR)–Sibuco’s second Covid-19 case.

The new patient is the 39th Covid-19 case in Zamboanga del Norte, according to the task force.

The 44-year-old APOR was not included in the provincial tally because his address was Zamboanga City when admitted at a private facility in that city last September 9 with fever, difficulty in breathing, joint pains, and decreased appetite.

However, he also maintains a residence in Sibuco for which the Municipal IATF considered him the town’s second Covid-19 case.

“Patient 39 is currently stable and already in quarantine, contract tracing is still ongoing,” the provincial IATF Covid-19 said.

Dr. Derilyn Edding, head of Sibuco Rural Health Unit and vice-chairperson of the municipal IATF, told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) a lockdown has been imposed on three barangays, including the place where Sibuco’s second Covid-19 case’s house is located.

“Even before the provincial IATF’s an announcement; our actions were already responsive to a local transmission situation,” Edding said in a phone interview.

Contract tracing is still ongoing following the closure of Sibuco’s borders with neighboring Sirawai town, also in Zamboanga del Norte, and with Zamboanga City.

Sibuco’s Jose Rizal Memorial State University-External Studies Unit (JRMSU-ESU) also suspended its school operations and directed its almost 600 students to stay home.

Dr. Sowaib Hamin, JRMSU-ESU administrator, said their school buildings and other facilities were being disinfected.

Sibuco, comprising of 28 barangays, is a first-class town with a population of 34,620. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency