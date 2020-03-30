Zambo medical center to open Covid-19 referral center

The government-run Zamboanga City Medical Center (ZCMC) will open a coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) referral center to treat confirmed cases and patients under investigation (PUI) with moderate to severe symptoms of Covid-19.

Dr. Justin Paber, ZCMC’s Incident Command System information officer, said over the weekend the Covid-19 referral center will open on April 6 at the Out Patient Department (OPD) of the hospital.

Paber said the Covid-19 referral center will be operational in a week’s time and will have 38 beds to be manned by four dedicated teams of front-liners.

He said each 18-man team will consist of physicians, nurses, and utility workers who will serve on a rotational basis. Each team will serve at the referral center for one week and will be placed under 14 days quarantine.

“We are ahead in our preparation. It is better to be ahead, there is nothing we can do if we move on the last minute,” he said.

Some of the patients, especially those at the wards near the OPD of the ZCMC, Paber said, will be transferred to the Mindanao Central Sanitarium General Hospital in Barangay Pasobolong and Labuan Public Hospital in Barangay Labuan to protect them from Covid-19 infection. Source: Philippines News Agency