Zambo mayor seeks passage of plastic ban ordinance

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco Salazar on Friday called on the city council to fast track the enactment of an ordinance banning the use of plastic bags in local business establishments during Saturdays and Sundays.

Salazar made the call as the city government is gearing for the implementation of its solid waste management initiative.

The weekend ban on the use of plastic bags is enforced only through an executive order issued by the mayor.

Salazar urged the local legislative body to broaden the existing ban to include the use of plastic straws.

The use of plastics and straws are harmful to our bio diversities of marine mammals because it is polluting the sea and rivers, the mayor said as she appealed to the residents to refrain from throwing their garbage in rivers and seashore.

Meanwhile, Office of the City Environment and Natural Resources (OCENR) chief Reynaldo Gonzalez said the disposal of non biodegradable wastes has been in decline in recent years.

Unlike before, the non biodegradable accounts to 60 percent while the biodegradable is 40 percent, but now it has lessened to 52 percent for non biodegradable and 48 percent for biodegradable, Gonzales said.

He said the wastes made of plastics have also decreased to 17 percent because many of the residents already collect plastics to sell to the junk shops.

